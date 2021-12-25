Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $70,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

