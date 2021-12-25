Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 108.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

