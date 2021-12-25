Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5927 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:LGI opened at $20.19 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
