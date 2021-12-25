LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,214,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

