LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $101.91 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

