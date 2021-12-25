LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90.

