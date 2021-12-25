LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 627 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $335.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

