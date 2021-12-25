LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $550.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

