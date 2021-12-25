Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

