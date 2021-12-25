Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $54,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $5,255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter valued at $350,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

