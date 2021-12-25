Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $12,240,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $339.17 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $343.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

