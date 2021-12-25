LINK (LN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $2.17 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $204.05 or 0.00402144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.57 or 0.07979077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,812.75 or 1.00143696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00072119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

