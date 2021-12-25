LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Acquires $77,916.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 15,100 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $77,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LIQT opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.70. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 75.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LiqTech International by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

