LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Acquires $77,916.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 15,100 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $77,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
LIQT opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.70. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.
