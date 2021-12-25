Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $719.72 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

