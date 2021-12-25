Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

