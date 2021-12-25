Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $356.53 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.42.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.