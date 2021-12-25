Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $608,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,329,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

NYSE:ONON opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.