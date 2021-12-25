Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 71,795 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,795 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $28,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $304,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,546,014. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

