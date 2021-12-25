LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report sales of $31.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.24 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $119.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million.

LVOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. 335,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,805. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

