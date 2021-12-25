Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average of $357.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

