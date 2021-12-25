Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,250.24

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,250.24 ($16.52) and traded as low as GBX 942 ($12.45). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 952 ($12.58), with a volume of 52,328 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.31) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 1,150 ($15.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 897.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.20%.

In related news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.10), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($332,936.98).

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

