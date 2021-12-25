Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.24 or 0.08030281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,989.08 or 0.99885927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00072450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

