Lossless (LSS) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and $4.85 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.49 or 0.07977105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,835.31 or 1.00115873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

