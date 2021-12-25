Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Boosted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $250.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.