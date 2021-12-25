Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

LHDX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 406,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,973. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502,733 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 601,942 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 3rd quarter worth $4,394,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 181,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

