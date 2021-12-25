Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 over the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

