M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) were down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.92 and last traded at $49.92. Approximately 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTHRF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded M3 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded M3 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, Overseas, and Other Emerging Businesses. The Medical Platform segment handles domestic marketing-related services that uses the Internet.

