Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

MGTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

