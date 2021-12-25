Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Trading Up 0.9%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 3,634 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.