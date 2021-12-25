ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post sales of $640.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $642.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.80 million. ManTech International posted sales of $638.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.52. 278,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,445. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

