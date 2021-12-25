Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 1.1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.93. 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 13,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLFNF. CIBC lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

