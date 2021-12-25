Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.41. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -266.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

