Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Markforged stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Markforged has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

