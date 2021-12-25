Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAKSY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

