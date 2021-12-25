Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 11,911 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

