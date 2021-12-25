Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

