Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $662,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

ILPT stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.