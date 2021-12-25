Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SelectQuote by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SLQT opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

