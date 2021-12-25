Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 12,975 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 37.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 135.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.