Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

