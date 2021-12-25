Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $580,000 Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.29 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

