McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,602 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

