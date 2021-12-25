McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.