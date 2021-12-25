McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

