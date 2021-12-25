McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period.

AOR stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

