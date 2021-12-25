McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

