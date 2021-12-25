McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

