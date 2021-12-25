McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

