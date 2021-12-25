MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of MD opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.