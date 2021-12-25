MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

TSE MEG traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.34.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

